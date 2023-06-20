There was a feeling of anticipation on June 13 at the Derby Recreation Commission’s monthly board meeting. On the docket was the first major update of the aquatic study performed by Waters Edge Aquatic Design.
Anticipation quickly turned into sticker shock as projections of the building cost were presented for the first time. Lauren Ozburn with Water’s Edge presented several different options to the DRC that would reduce costs. Ultimately, the board unanimously decided to extend phase one of the aquatic study performed by Water’s Edge in an effort to minimize costs while also targeting the needs of the community.
In August 2022, the DRC tasked Water’s Edge to perform a nine-month aquatic study to help kickstart a process to observe the feasibility and cost of a possible indoor aquatics facility. This study included public engagement in the form of in-person meetings and community surveys to discover the wants
and needs of an aquatics center in Derby.
The current indoor aquatic facility, located at the Derby Recreation Center, was opened in 1994. Availability has been a major hindrance for the current pool, as conflicting programs, DRC members and the Derby High School swim and dive teams have been forced to adjust based on when the pool is available.
Amid the community engagement, Water’s Edge found that lap lanes were the highest-ranking desired amenity and general swim space was the top listed item for an indoor pool.
In the renderings of the preliminary needs provided by Water’s Edge, the primary target of these projections was focused on being able to continue to host multiple programs and general swim options at the same time in the facility.
Water’s Edge worked with the data from public engagement to design a rendering of an aquatics center that would hold the maximum amenities and options for various types of swimming needs.
This rendering did not factor in cost, but it was a ‘wish-list’ design. The design featured a 50-meter competition pool with two bulkheads, three diving boards, a warm-up/cool-down pool, lazy river and kids zone. There were also dry-land features, such as a large spectator seating area, offices, bathrooms and concession area. The overall projected cost of this facility was $72-76 million. As projected, the price tag was expected to be high, but Water’s Edge worked to utilize smaller spaces to reduce cost.
“When we saw the price of the first rendering, we knew that this was everything we wanted,” Ozburn said. “We knew there were inefficiencies in space, and knew we could reduce it to keep the core consistencies while still getting the level of service we want to provide.”
The first realistic, standalone facility renderings cut the projected cost from $72-76 million to $60-64 million, but Ozburn noted that the cost for a standalone facility was largely attributed to building cost, and it can continue to be reduced by making small adjustments to still fulfill the needs.
Water’s Edge also worked with the DRC to start a preliminary rendering to observe the possibility of extending the current aquatics center at the Derby Rec Center.
“Obviously, we were surprised by the estimates, but we knew there was
at least one more option that we haven’t fully looked into yet,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said. “We certainly won’t throw out any plans for a standalone facility, but it is worth the option to look at redesigning the current pool and expand it into the current facility. We are so early in the process that we would be remiss if we don’t look at what we could potentially do here at the rec center while we are in the initial phase one study.”
The board agreed to explore more options before making any further decisions on an aquatic center. There was some hesitancy to add some projected features, such as a lazy river, because of the similarity to amenities at Rock River Rapids, which is typically open from late May to late August. The board decided to continue the study, work to reduce the cost of a standalone building and observe the opportunities available at the DRC facility.
“The presentation by Waters Edge was not the end of the study; it is not the final report,” Drum said. “It is just serving as an update about where we are at in the aquatics study. It would be worthwhile to further study possibly redesigning the current pool space and using the courtyard to see what we could come up with to hit the areas we want to target.”