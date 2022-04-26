Receiving direction from its board earlier this year, the Derby Recreation Commission is now fully engaged in a strategic planning process looking at the future of the Oaklawn Activity Center (4904 S. Clifton Ave., Wichita).
“We’ve noticed our facility and our programs have been underutilized,” DRC Superintendent Chris Drum said. “Anytime you have underutilization, we obviously want to do our due diligence to determine, first, why is it underutilized and secondly what can we do to increase utilization. That was the main driver behind this.”
The DRC brought in staff from Wichita State University to lead the strategic planning process, with a leadership committee also formed of members from the DRC board, staff, Oaklawn Improvement District, Oaklawn and Cooper elementary schools, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department and more. The committee meets once a month.
Input and feedback are the main goals WSU is addressing at the moment, finalizing focus groups and working to prepare and distribute a bilingual survey. DRC staff have also been planning an event – OAC Family Fest – that will be held from noon to 4 p.m. May 15 at the DRC facility in Oaklawn.
OAC Family Fest is intended to provide entertainment, food, music and more for attendees to enjoy while also engaging the Oaklawn community to help steer the strategic plan.
For the DRC, the strategic planning process began in January and is set to be finalized in July, with the WSU group to bring some actionable items before the DRC board at that point in time.
“We don’t have all of the answers yet. We are hopeful we will receive a plan that will benefit our programming and our facilitation for many years to come,” Drum said.
“One of the outcomes that we would anticipate and hope for is to determine what services the Oaklawn community truly needs. Particularly with our facility in Oaklawn, in the Oaklawn Activity Center, if we’re not providing those services within that particular building then we’d like to determine what those things should be,” Drum said. “We’re there to serve. Whether or not we’re providing those services at the right time or with the right facility components or program components, that’s what we’re hoping to learn … to provide the highest quality of service we can to the Oaklawn community.”
Drum noted the DRC has been pleased with the efforts of the steering committee so far and the feedback received. It is a learning process as staff continues to seek out ways to engage the community about its Oaklawn facility. The information gathered so far has been beneficial and Drum said that is intended to help staff form new relationships and partnerships with the Oaklawn community, working toward the end goal “to ultimately try to increase involvement and increase the utilization of our facility at OAC.”