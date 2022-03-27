The Derby Recreation Commission will be putting on a number of Easter egg hunts in the coming week.
First, the Great Egg Hunt will be held at 8:15 p.m. at the Garrett Park soccer fields for hunters ages 11-14, featuring grand prize eggs with $75 and $50 gift cards. Participants must bring a flashlight, collection bag and student ID.
The DRC will then host the Pawsome Egg Hunt for dogs at 10 a.m. April 9, also at Garrett Park. Cost is $5 per dog, with current vaccinations required.
Both Derby and Oaklawn will host egg hunts for ages 0-10 on April 11, with the Easter Bunny also scheduled to be on hand. The events will take place at 11 a.m. at Derby’s High Park and 1:30 p.m. at Wichita’s Idlewild Park. Visit derbyrec.com for more information.