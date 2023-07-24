Swimming

With a focus on competitive swimming (as shown), the DRC is pursuing all options for a new indoor aquatics center – now to include looking at expanding its current facility.

The Derby Recreation Commission board unanimously voted to extend the first phase of the indoor aquatic feasibility study at the monthly board meeting on July 18. This extension of the study will include expanded research on the potential of creating an updated aquatic facility at the Derby Recreation Center.

Adding the Derby Recreation Center as a possible location for an updated indoor aquatics center was briefly presented at the previous board meeting on June 13. At that meeting, Lauren Ozburn with Water’s Edge Aquatic Design presented an update on phase one of the study, along with price estimates for a facility.

