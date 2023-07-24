The Derby Recreation Commission board unanimously voted to extend the first phase of the indoor aquatic feasibility study at the monthly board meeting on July 18. This extension of the study will include expanded research on the potential of creating an updated aquatic facility at the Derby Recreation Center.
Adding the Derby Recreation Center as a possible location for an updated indoor aquatics center was briefly presented at the previous board meeting on June 13. At that meeting, Lauren Ozburn with Water’s Edge Aquatic Design presented an update on phase one of the study, along with price estimates for a facility.
The presentation was a culmination of a nearly year-long study that observed the feasibility of an indoor aquatic center in the area. Throughout the process, there were surveys and community engagement to help identify the interests to guide the DRC and Water’s Edge to brainstorm ideas about potential amenities.
Ozburn provided 2D renderings of a potential standalone aquatic center as well as the projected cost of each potential design. These initial renderings included every amenity labeled as a need and want for the community. The full ‘wish list’ rendering fell within the $72-76 million price range, so later renderings were slimmed down to reduce cost. Ozburn said that increases in building costs have been the biggest factor in the price tag, which has been a trend nationally.
After seeing the significant cost of a standalone building, the two entities tried to brainstorm on all other additional options to lower the cost. Both the DRC and Water’s Edge identified that the current pool at the recreation center, built in 1994, is an aging pool, which could open the door for a possible expansion.
No official action was taken at the June meeting, as funds would need to be provided for Water's Edge to expand the study to include the recreation center. The quote presented by Water’s Edge to observe the current pool and develop a full report would total $10,900. It is a budgeted project through the general operating contracted services line item.
This report would include a full assessment of the pool with the potential feasibility at its current location, cost estimates, 2D concept designs. The anticipated completion of the project would be around early October.
“Although [the cost] does not seem insignificant at all, we view it as a vital step to be able to provide the board with the full details, range of options and data,” Director of Facilities Darcie Parkhurst said. “Then we can make the best possible options for our user groups and community that are achievable and cost-effective.”
Parkhurst said that the timing is right to start the study at the recreation center as the yearly maintenance of the pool is about to take place. This includes the draining of the pool, which would provide time to do an assessment. Water’s Edge identified the need to assess the current pool shell, which involves looking inside the pool since it is nearing 30 years old. The study will also look at potential adjustment of space in and around the recreation center. Currently, there is an outdoor courtyard area behind the indoor pool, and the study would look into that area for a possible expansion.
The exploration of all options has been emphasized throughout the current stage of the indoor aquatic center study. Looking at the current, aging facility will provide the DRC with a wide range of options to determine the next steps to best serve the community.
“This expansion of the study is to explore some additional options in phase one of the project,” Parkhurst said. “This includes adjustment of project features, the footprint of the potential new building, and options to add or modify the existing DRC facility to best meet the identified needs of the user groups.”
