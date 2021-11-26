The Derby Health Collaborative (DHC) and Derby Recreation Commission (DRC) recently joined forces to promote mental health and positivity with a new chalk wall at Derby’s Hubbard Arts Center, unveiled on Nov. 18. The chalk wall was facilitated through grant funding that was received from Lowe’s.
Staff noted the initiative is intended to improve mental health awareness, reduce mental health stigma, strengthen community connections, access local care and influence other ways to seek help in the community. The wall is open to any and all who wish to say something or promote mental health awareness, with residents encouraged to utilize the wall as a way to express feelings and provide messages of hope.
“Mental Health IS Health” is the theme of new chalk wall, which is intended to create a community culture that values mental health.