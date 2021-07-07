Everyone has heard of the “Freshman 15,” a term used to describe the weight gained after a student’s first year of college, but not many people were expecting the “Quarantine 15” heading into 2020.
The Coronavirus pandemic provided a rational excuse to sit on the couch and binge-watch a show while snacking on junk food. Yet, out of all the obscure circumstances COVID-19 brought into the world, the Derby Recreation Commission found a way to keep the community active.
Like many other businesses, the DRC was forced to temporarily shut down facilities due to the pandemic, which suddenly halted the routine of activity for many people. Fitness coordinators Susie Wilkes and Aimee Ediger had to be creative to provide the opportunity to keep people active, which helped spark a new service called DRC+.
The service was already in progress but used as an outreach program for churches, companies, or schools to use as a guide for programs involving weight loss, encouragement or a wellness plan. Before the shutdown, the DRC had just finished a weight-loss competition for the Morton Salt Company in Hutchinson. The company purchased 11 workout videos created by Wilkes and her staff.
When the pandemic hit, the DRC repurposed the videos to keep people in the community active despite the circumstances. The DRC continued the service to the community by using YouTube and social media to offer workouts at home. As a result, the virtual program was accelerated with the shelter in place order.
“We were starting the videos before the shelter in place,” Wilkes said. “When the pandemic hit, it took those videos to a whole different level.”
The DRC announced on May 20 a new feature called DRC+, which was a new way for its members to take classes. Its purpose is to be a way to offer a class time for individuals who have busy schedules or may prefer a smaller class. The pre-recorded class is displayed on a 75” screen TV with a DRC instructor leading the workout.
The organization opened three noon classes, which would not have been feasible before. “It is a good chance for the community to get different kinds of classes that may not have been available to them in the past,” Wilkes said.
Seven classes have been added through the DRC+ service. These classes cover a wide range of classes, including Yoga, Barre and Zumba.
The program’s future is bright as the DRC is working on adding classes and making them available through an app. “In the future, we are working to make the course available in an app form,” Wilkes said. “For now, the classes are taking place in our studios.”
Visit derbyrec.com for more information and the upcoming DRC+ schedule.