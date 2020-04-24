At the moment, with the Derby Recreation Center shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of DRC Art Director Aimee Geist’s focus has been on preparations for summer programs at the new Hubbard Arts Center.
While not many DRC art programs have gone virtual yet, Geist has been working on a new project with the Derby Arts Council – to launch in May – that is seeking to engage the community and spread an important message.
“One of the things we’ve been working on is a sidewalk chalk project called the Positivity Art Project,” Geist said
Geist admitted that such a project was in the back of her mind when interviewing for the Art Director position with the DRC, having been familiar with a chalk art festival that used to be held in early August in Wichita’s Old Town Square. In talking with Derby Arts Council chair Tami English about bringing a similar venture to Derby, the wheels were set in motion for the Positivity Art Project.
The goal of the project is to enlist Derby businesses, churches and individuals in bringing art beyond the boundaries of the four walls of traditional galleries and help spread positive messages outside those businesses, churches or individuals’ homes.
“We’re very excited about that. I think some people are going to come up with some really fun things,” Geist said. “The goal was to get a variety of different businesses to do their own chalk art that we could photograph and then post on the social media site just to provide inspiration, to give people ideas, dare I say seed the project so that people are like, ‘yeah, this is cool. I can do this.’”
Currently, English reported that local institutions like the library, DRC, COOP, Bittersweet, St. Mary’s, Woodlawn United Methodist Church, South Rock Christian, Citizens Bank, Salon Flawless, Panera, Don Hattan and the Derby Senior Center are committed to the project. Organizers are still looking for even more involvement and noted permit fees are being waived for art installations on public sidewalks, as long as they are removed by May 31.
English noted the Derby Arts Council has also created an event page on Facebook for those messages to be shared and the invitation has been extended to all city of Derby families, including USD 260 teachers and students.
Hopefully chalk art will go up outside businesses between May 4 and 31, Geist said, so that people will be able to start seeing those kind messages during a difficult time. Safety is also being taken into consideration, as Geist said part of the reason in focusing on sidewalk chalk art was to not encourage group gatherings and keep people moving.
Organically, there has already been some spread of chalk art within the DRC as staff member Keven Pappan and his family recently worked on a project that was shared to the DRC Facebook page.
Keven saw an idea on social media and shared it with his daughter, Lakyn, while also roping his wife into the creation process for putting a chalk stained glass window pattern on their backyard fence – and then they started to notice many similar projects being done throughout the community.
“Driving down the road we saw some that people did on windows or their front doors,” Keven said. “Overall, it was a really cool experience seeing everybody doing this.”
Both father and daughter alike noted it was a fun project to work on together, especially given the shared investment – something that Geist said can be important given the current situation.
“It’s really good to keep active not just physically, but mentally. I believe we are all encountering this; there’s only so many projects at home that you can work on and it’s really easy to fall into the hole of bingewatching Netflix or whatever. So, finding these creative outlets – especially if you have family that lives with you – this is a really good way to reconnect with family in a way that’s not connected to technology,” Geist said.
Understanding the difficulties everyone is facing at the moment and the DRC’s focus on community, Geist sees the Positivity Art Project as a big benefit and way to show support.
“I think we’re all going through this at different stages,” Geist said. “Someone might be having a really good day. Well, someone’s really feeling the stress of it. Maybe they’ll get to drive by, see what someone has created and it’ll lift them up.”
Those seeking more information on how to get involved in the Positivity Art Project can contact tami@derbylibrary.com.