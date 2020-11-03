New moms (within one year) and expectant moms will receive a portable baby crib upon completion of requirements in attending a class to learn about SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome), which is the unexplained death of a baby younger than 1 year of age and doesn’t have a known cause even after a complete investigation. The Derby Health Collaborative will host a seminar from 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Oaklawn Activity Center to inform parents, grandparents, and friends about the newest research and the best practices to keep infants safe and healthy. The event is free but pre-registration is required.
DRC Crib Clinic in November
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
