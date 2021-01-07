Both professionally inclined individuals and those looking for a good workout will benefit from two new courses being offered by the Derby Recreation Commission to start the new year.
As of this week, the DRC is introducing two classes set to help first responders prepare for their chosen professions – tactical training (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays) and emergency fitness (6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays).
Tactical training will help individuals in law enforcement while emergency fitness is targeted toward firefighters, with the classes focusing on real life situations, endurance, agility and strength.
“We are always looking for new ways of encouraging our community to be fit, healthy and strong. This firefighter class, along with the tactical class, was brought to me as an idea from one of our members. It’s actually an amazing fitness class that will also specialize in these areas,” said Fitness Program Coordinator Susie Wilkes. “With the COVID situation, our firefighters and police officers are under an enormous amount of stress. This class will not only focus on the physical aspect of these two careers but also the mental.”
Potential firefighters training for the candidate physical ability test (CPAT), as well as current personnel looking for additional conditioning, will benefit from the emergency fitness class. Meanwhile, the high intensity, fast-paced tactical training class is geared toward recruits and current members of law enforcement looking to fine-tune their skills – but Wilkes noted the reach is intended to be greater.
Both emergency fitness and tactical training are classes open to anyone and Wilkes said it would be a challenging, new way of exercising for individuals seeking that out (or seeking a new profession). Additionally, she said a secondary goal would be getting members of the public to work side-by-side with and get to know the first responders in their community. Whoever joins, though, should be ready for an intense workout.
“I suggest that you come prepared for a challenging workout that you have never done before that incorporates action movements throughout the hour,” Wilkes said of the courses.
DRC personal trainers Joe Bauer (Wichita firefighter) and Cody Scott (personal security) will be leading the respective courses. For more information on the classes, visit derbyrec.com.