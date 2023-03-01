The Derby Recreation Commission’s answer to a public outcry on staff directives given allowing transgender individuals to enter a locker room of the gender they identify with came down to safety and increased privacy.
At a Feb. 28 special meeting, DRC board members voted unanimously to accept a policy that identified a multitude of safety protocols, surveillance equipment and methods of security used to keep patrons safe. According to Superintendent Chris Drum, most of these measures are already in place and have been for years.
The new policy says nothing specifically in terms of locker or bathroom admittance as it refers specifically to the transgender population.
When DRC Superintendent Chris Drum was questioned after the meeting on what action would be taken if a known transgender individual walked into the locker room or restroom of the gender they identify with, and not their birth gender, he responded with the following statement:
“That patron would be respectfully asked to use the universal/private locker room. Any guest requesting additional accommodations or support would be encouraged to contact the DRC Director of Facilities to set up a meeting so that we could learn more about that request,” Drum explained.
The DRC board voted to approve the document as presented, changing only the name of it to The Derby Recreation Commission Policy for Locker Room and Restroom Expectations.
More than 150 patrons showed up for a public meeting earlier in February, expressing their concerns with DRC staff directives given about transgender locker room use. The concerns from parents and grandparents ranged from safety to morality to the overall awkwardness of a potential situation, especially with children.
Board member Rick Ruff said people need to take the bathroom access issue to their state and federal leaders.
“Until the state or federal politicians establish law, this is a very gray area. This is an issue the politicians need to decide,” Ruff explained.
Drum said that he is currently working with architects on how to repurpose some space in order to create additional private shower rooms. Right now, there is only one private shower room in the main facility.
Drum said that ideally these spaces would include a shower, toilet, sink and enough space for a changing area. The spaces being considered are adjacent to the pool and current locker rooms, near existing infrastructure such as plumbing for water supply and sewer.
Drum says the additional spaces would be intended as accommodations for all, including those who desire increased privacy for individuals and families.
The DRC currently has a universal/private locker room that is heavily used during swimming lessons by parents with children. Additional private shower rooms could assist families and cut down on wait times.
Board member Eric Tauer said the board shares the public concern and interest in privacy and safety.
“Many of the comments in the Feb. 14 public meeting were spot on in terms of common sense desires and expectations. Other messages were so negative that it was evident that no matter what we do there will be no satisfying these extremists,” Tauer said.
The DRC board has had meetings with attorneys to better understand the options they have, in consideration of the public’s recent feedback. Tauer calls the guidance staff gave in January to be lawful, legal and a good faith effort to respond to a couple of initial inquiries that caught them all off guard.
“I admit it fell short in anticipating the public’s response. The document under consideration tonight does a better job creating a framework for expectations,” Tauer said.
Tauer went on to point out that the document states that inappropriate or threatened behavior would not be tolerated and asked that anyone who does feel threatened or unsafe to immediately notify DRC staff.
“My expectation is that the DRC will take every allegation seriously and I request that details of every allegation and findings be reported by administrative staff to the board, so we are aware and can take additional action if appropriate,” Tauer said.
Ruff indicated he was amazed that what transpired a number of weeks ago mushroomed into an issue that questions the 43-year credibility of the DRC. He said the DRC was in a no-win situation.
“There is no easy solution that is going to please A through Z. That’s the reality of what this is,” he said.