Derby Recreation Commission Board members voted unanimously Feb. 28 to approve the Policy for Locker Room and Restroom Expectations in response to patron concerns on recent transgender directives given by DRC staff. Pictured left to right are Board Chairman Kerry Dexter, members Laura Branstetter, Brent Renberger, Eric Tauer and Rick Ruff.

 JEFF COTT/INFORMER

The Derby Recreation Commissions answer to a public outcry on staff directives given allowing transgender individuals to enter a locker room of the gender they identify with came down to safety and increased privacy. 

At a Feb. 28 special meeting, DRC board members voted unanimously to accept a policy that identified a multitude of safety protocols, surveillance equipment and methods of security used to keep patrons safe. According to Superintendent Chris Drum, most of these measures are already in place and have been for years. 

