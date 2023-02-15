Emotions ran high during the public comment portion of the Derby Recreation Committee (DRC) meeting Tuesday night. More than 20 people signed up to give comments prior to the meeting and each speaker was allotted five minutes to address the DRC board.

The topic driving so much comment was a recent directive by DRC management to staff to allow members to use the locker room of the gender they identify with and not just their gender assigned at birth. An unnamed DRC employee brought this to the attention of the Informer earlier this month, stating staff were directed not to ask patrons questions about their birth gender or transitioning.

