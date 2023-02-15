Emotions ran high during the public comment portion of the Derby Recreation Committee (DRC) meeting Tuesday night. More than 20 people signed up to give comments prior to the meeting and each speaker was allotted five minutes to address the DRC board.
The topic driving so much comment was a recent directive by DRC management to staff to allow members to use the locker room of the gender they identify with and not just their gender assigned at birth. An unnamed DRC employee brought this to the attention of the Informer earlier this month, stating staff were directed not to ask patrons questions about their birth gender or transitioning.
Reading from prepared remarks, DRC Chairman Kerry Dexter stated “As a board, we desire to obey the law and be fair. We also view it as an imperative to be a safe place for all of our members and ensure they have security and privacy in all areas of Derby Recreation facilities, including in the locker rooms and restrooms. Though we have benefitted from legal advice we have received, we have found federal and state court decisions and guidance to be at times ambiguous.”
Dexter went on to encourage those present to contact their local, state and federal representatives to provide clearer guidance. He also sought to clarify some of the misconceptions, mainly regarding terminology being used.
“The DRC has not enacted an official policy concerning transgender use of locker rooms. The board has taken no action on adopting a policy and will not until consultation with school district and city officials on the matter,” Dexter said.
Public comments ranged from Bible verses and dismissal of the concept of transgender as a mental illness to pleas for more understanding of the challenges faced by transgender individuals.
Many raised concerns that allowing biological men to use the women’s locker room facility would create unsafe conditions for patrons, particularly children who could be exposed to male genitalia. Some expressed concern that members were not informed of the guidance in place or allowed to be part of the decision-making process.
“Have you asked your members? Obviously not. You were forced to speak out about this after someone spoke to the paper. Ask your members how they feel about having a man changing, showering, using the restroom next to their child, wife or grandchild,” said Kelly Farber, a DRC instructor and 15-year member.
Others expressed skepticism about the board following the advice of legal counsel and instead implored them to do what is morally right.
“You as a board are free to make whatever decision you want. Just because a lawyer tells you this is the best decision to avoid being sued does not mean you have to take their advice. Lawyers are not paid to tell you what is the right decision, they are paid to tell you what is the safe decision. The truth is, often, the right decision is not the safest decision,” said Caleb Bowman, a DRC member, youth coach and frequent event volunteer.
Other speakers accused the board of child endangerment and encouraged “civil disobedience.”
“…I’m backed into a corner. If this decision goes through, the only recourse I have besides my vote and my grievances against the government is to put my money where my mouth is and withdraw all the money I possibly can from the DRC. If enough of us do that, maybe we can get the DRC turned over to private ownership completely,” Jessica McNett, a former DRC member, said in her comments to the board.
Following a more moderate approach, some speakers such as Tim Mott pointed out a simple solution would be to designate the current family dressing room to be used by transgender individuals.
“I really believe there’s a simple solution to this. I don’t think we should even be having this meeting because we have a facility that we can designate for family and designated others. … I don’t think [transgender individuals] are the problem. I think when they come here and work out I think they go home and take their showers. I don’t think they’re the ones causing this trouble. I think it’s other individuals that are bringing this up and I have a problem with that,” Mott, a long-time DRC member, said.
After an hour and a half, public comment ended. The DRC board then went into an executive session with legal counsel. No action was taken as a result of this session.