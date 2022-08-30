The DRC board voted to approve to adopt the Oaklawn Strategic Plan developed by the Public Policy & Management Center at Wichita State at its monthly meeting on Aug. 23. The center worked to help strategize a strategic plan recommendation for the DRC through a six-month process in discussions with Oaklawn residents. The plan laid out six goals ranging from the individuals of the community to the basic operations of the DRC and its community partners. The strategic plan will officially begin in 2023, but the commission will use the remainder of 2022 to finalize benchmarks to use the following year for plan implementation.
DRC board approves Oaklawn strategic plan
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
