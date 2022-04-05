A long-awaited expansion could be on the horizon for Derby. The longing for a potential aquatic center could come to an end as the Derby Recreation Commission has helped create an aquatic steering committee to begin the early stages of observing potential interest for such facility.
According to DRC Superintendent Chris Drum, aquatic expansion has been on the back burner for a while, and the DRC did an early evaluation of the indoor pool space when working with architects for the recreation center model in the 2013-14 timeframe. Still, it was not an immediate need at the time of the overhaul.
“When we did the DRC renovation, the immediate need was additional fitness space, so we were able to accommodate that with the renovation project,” Drum said. “However, we were not able to address any of the aquatic needs at that time.”
The DRC made some enhancements to the indoor pool, but the conversations had to be delayed and were further pushed back due to the pandemic.
“We have had expectations to start or renew this process a little sooner, but the pandemic delayed this process,” Drum said. “That is why we are getting the ball rolling now, and we have had a group of people for the last several years who have shown interest in serving on this kind of steering committee. So we felt like we had an opportunity to engage this group to try to pick up where we left off a few years ago.”
There was not much momentum lost when the DRC decided to reignite the conversations and assisted with developing the committee. According to Drum, approximately 25 individuals attended the first meeting of an aquatic steering committee. Individuals ranged from many different backgrounds throughout the community.
The committee is compromised of various individuals ranging from general patrons of the DRC to representatives of the Derby High School athletic department, board of education members, city of Derby staff and city council members. Drum said the committee has been well received and productive thus far.
The goal is to visit compatible facilities to talk with facilitators to evaluate what has been successful and what could have been done differently. The Maize Performing Arts and Aquatics Center is an example of a facility the committee will observe. The center was finished in 2021 and was the host of the 2022 boys swimming AVCTL-I championships in February.
The most significant step for the committee is finding a prospective consultant to get exploratory proposals and present that proposal to the DRC board for consideration and then extend beyond the committee to do a community engagement process to determine the wants, needs and interests of a potential facility.
For Drum, the potential facility could include various aspects of other additional amenities but also offer competitive, leisure and therapeutic opportunities that a designated aquatic center would provide.
“Aquatics is a large part of it, but we will also keep an open mind for other, additional recreational dry land facilities as well,” Drum said. “That is part of our master plan, to continue to grow with the community, and aquatics is a large part of that, but we want to meet the needs of our community in multiple levels of recreation, so that will be part of this process.”
The committee is still in an information-gathering process, and the next significant step would be finding a potential consultant and presenting the options to the DRC board.
“I’d say the next immediate steps are to continue to gather information from consultants and hopefully, in the near future, within the next several months, be able to bring a recommendation to the DRC board,” Drum said. “For the steering committee, the most immediate major step other than continuing to evaluate other facilities would be to engage with a consultant.”