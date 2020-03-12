Following the escalation of concerns around COVID-19, with the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus a pandemic on Wednesday, Derby Recreation Commission Superintendent Chris Drum recently announced the protocols the DRC has put in place to try and address the threat.
With members’ health a top priority for the DRC, the organization has taken the following steps to help ensure the health, safety and quality of life of all who use the rec facilities:
- Increased sanitizing stations for hands and the wiping down of equipment.
- Increased cleaning of contact surfaces such as door handles, hand rails, fitness equipment, standing counters etc.
- Daily deep cleaning of all facilities.
- Informational material provided to patrons at Guest Services and in the restrooms.
Additionally, the DRC is asking members to partner in the preventative efforts to help minimize the spread of the virus, encouraging they take the following steps when on site:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after coughing or sneezing.
- Cover your mouth and nose while sneezing or coughing, using a tissue or your elbow.
- Stay home or keep your child at home if you are feeling sick. If you or your child has experienced a fever, please make sure you or your child are fever free for at least 24 hours, without the aid of medication, before returning to DRC facilities or programs.
- If you are feeling ill, please consult with a medical professional.
Upon visits to the DRC for the time being, visitors will find multiple, complimentary hand sanitizing stations and sanitizing wipes located throughout the facility. Individuals are asked to use these often during recreational activities to sanitize their hands or wipe down equipment before and after each use.
Drum noted the DRC will continue to monitor the Coronavirus situation closely, with the safety of its members put at a premium. Should additional information need to be shared, the DRC will do so through its multiple media platforms.
If you would like additional information on COVID-19, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.