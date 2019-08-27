Got talent? The Derby Sing-Off competition is accepting entries.
Sponsored by the DRC, the all-ages contest will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park.
To register, call the DRC at 316-788-3781 or visit derbyrec.com. Registrations are due before Sept. 13.
After registration, entrants will receive information on how to record and submit a demo video. A panel will score the submissions and the top 10 entrants will perform on the big stage in front of an audience and judges.
Sing-off finalists will be announced Sept. 18. This is the first contest of its kind in Derby.