The Derby Board of Education on Monday addressed an unexpected cost in the project to renovate Panther Stadium.
After a brief discussion at the board’s Dec. 9 meeting, members approved a change order to replace drainage pipes beneath Derby’s home field. The district noticed the pipes were not operating properly after Hellas Construction began working to replace the stadium’s turf.
“You have your turf, then underneath there, there’s dirt and gravel. And then around the perimeter of the field, about 9 feet in from the track is a drainage pipe,” Operations Director Burke Jones said, explaining the stadium’s drainage system. “So the water runs off, percolates through some gravel into that pipe and is collected and sent north and south to two pipes that take it away from the stadium.”
Once the stadium’s old turf had been removed, Jones said district grounds workers investigated a known drainage issue in the northwest corner of the field. They discovered that the drainage system’s main northbound pipe was never connected to pipes around the perimeter of the field, preventing water from flowing away to the north.
A bigger issue, Jones said, is that the material used to fill the field is preventing water from ever reaching the pipes – effectively stopping up the drainage system entirely.
“The material that was used to fill over that pipe is a very fine material,” he said. “Typically you would see gravel that would allow water to percolate through at a pretty good pace. This stuff is more like sand.”
To allow better drainage from the stadium, Jones said Hellas Construction will replace the current 6-inch pipes with 12-inch ones. Additionally, workers will excavate about 18 feet of material around the perimeter of the field and replace it with a material that promotes drainage.
Total cost for the work on the drainage system is about $78,000 and will come out of the district’s capital outlay fund, rather than bond funding.
Work on the drainage system is necessary, Jones said, as the district would not be able to get a warranty on the stadium’s new turf without it.
Once the work is completed, Board President Tina Prunier asked if the district would have a way to test the drainage system before the new turf is placed.
“No, but I think from an engineering perspective with Hellas, based on their experience and their knowledge of the design of these – they have a track record that it works,” Jones said. “Really, there’s not a way to test that it’s going to drain before the turf is on there.”
Jones said the district had a warranty from Hellas that the new pipes will work. He also said the district would be able to test the drainage system once the new turf is placed.
While the board does not usually vote on agenda items during their first read, Jones requested members take action at Monday’s meeting due to the project’s sensitive timeline. Board members do not meet again until Jan. 13.
In July, the board approved the first phase of bond-funded renovations at Panther Stadium, which include steps to improve visibility, security and ADA compliance. Construction on the $6.5 million project began this month and is expected to be complete in August, ahead of the 2020-2021 school year.
Funding for the stadium project comes from the $114 million bond issue approved by voters in February 2018. A second phase of construction is set to begin next fall.