The Begiel/Steadman family has a need for speed. Drag racing has become a generational affair for the family, from grandpa to granddaughter. The family races under Beigel Racing and has competed in drag races all across the country.
Jay Beigel first started racing in 1973 when he was a high schooler in Connecticut. At the time, he was primarily racing on the street. Sure, he might have had some run-ins with the law, but the thrill of racing was still captivating.
Beigel never lost his passion for racing, but his participation had to subside for 20 years while while he was serving in the military. After taking a job at Boeing in Wichita, Beigel decided to jump back into the sport, but this time with his daughter. Amy Beigel, now Amy Steadman, was 15 years old when she got into racing. Using a 1968 Chevy Camaro, Amy won her first ever race and she was hooked from there. Today, that Camaro is still in use by the family.
Over time, her husband and kids have grown to love the sport, and it has become a true family pastime. Jared Steadman got into it after coming to the track to help out Amy and Jay. Today, their kids, Kyle Miller and Lily Steadman, are racing in the junior circuits.
“My wife was already racing when I met her, and I was interested in it,” Jared said. “I started coming to the track all day and helping with whatever I could. I slowly became more interested a year or two after I started racing a regular street vehicle just to get some time on the track, but then Jay asked if I wanted to put a dragster car together and this is how I got into it.”
Amy Steadman said that when she was starting out racing, there were not many younger racers in the sport, but her son Kyle Miller and daughter Lily Steadman got started at an early age.
Miller started racing at 8 years old and has fallen in love with the sport. The 16-year-old Derby High School junior learned from his family but also has become a strategic and talented racer in his own right. There are moments where he might go against his coaching for a more strategic focus.
“There are so many times where I will sit at a race and think to myself, ‘Why in the world did [Kyle] do that?’ Then I have to remind myself that he has been doing this since he was 8 years old,” Amy said. “He has learned along the way and worked to perfect it for eight years.”
Miller also helps his sister, Lily, who has joined the family activity and has become a mentor for her. He also has started to work more alongside Jay and Jared on the cars.
Miller said he enjoyed traveling to different courses to challenge himself with different competitions. He is looking at entering a race in Mississippi in December.
As a junior at Derby, Miller is looking at future careers. He currently works at an engine shop under a fellow drag racer and is thinking about going to welding school, which would be a big help to the family’s racing team.
“Obviously, things on the car break, and nobody here is a welder, so we have to look for someone to do the welding,” Amy said. “It is a lot of work, so we are excited to possibly have someone who can help us out in that area.”
In the 2023 racing season, Miller was the points champion in his circuit for the first time in his young career, which also comes with a nice payday. Miller said it was rewarding to see all the hard work pay off, and it was a cool experience celebrating with his family and friends he has made through drag racing.
The community of racers is a tight-knit group, and there is a lot of familiarity between the racers. They might be fierce competitors on the track, but overall, there is a solid support system in the community. Kyle Miller’s friend and fellow racer, Logan Stabb, works alongside the family to improve the cars, which Jay said has been an amazing help.
“It is really neat out there because they compete with each other on a regular basis, but they all are really supportive,” Amy said. “If someone loses, they will stick around for the final. It is a very neat and cool community. There really is a strong community of racers. When you have a strong group of people around you, it really makes you want to continue to do the things that you do.”
Beigel Racing has grown into quite an operation and takes up a full garage that Beigel used to repair cars in just to pay for races on the weekend. That garage houses the four race cars, and there are no signs of this family slowing down.
“I didn’t expect racing to be this big with my family,” Beigel said. “I used to spend time repairing cars to get money to go racing on the weekends. Now I have four cars in the garage. I never thought that we would get this involved in it, but it is a lot of fun. I really do enjoy it and couldn’t have done it without them. I am looking forward to seeing my grandkids race that ’68 Camaro.”