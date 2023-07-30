Beigel Racing

The Beigel racing team stands beside one of the first drag racing cars in their collection, a 1968 Chevy Camaro. The family has been involved with drag racing since 1973. On the left, front to back are Lily Steadman, Amy Steadman and Jared Steadman. On the right, back to front are Kyle Miller and Jay Beigel.

 CODY FRIESEN/INFORMER

The Begiel/Steadman family has a need for speed. Drag racing has become a generational affair for the family, from grandpa to granddaughter. The family races under Beigel Racing and has competed in drag races all across the country. 

Jay Beigel first started racing in 1973 when he was a high schooler in Connecticut. At the time, he was primarily racing on the street. Sure, he might have had some run-ins with the law, but the thrill of racing was still captivating. 

0
0
0
0
0