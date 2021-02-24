Derby Public Schools will partner with two local pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to staff this week.
Derby Drug and Damm Pharmacy will help host vaccine sites on Wednesday and Thursday at the new administrative center, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Rd. for USD 260 staff. Pharmacy staff will administer the vaccine and school district nurses will be onsite to help monitor staff after receiving the vaccine.
Derby schools is set to receive 700 Pfizer vaccines this week, the district said in an email to staff. Based on internal survey results, the district said that is enough to cover all staff members who have requested a vaccine at this time.
Staff members are not mandated to have the vaccine.
All staff members that signed up on the survey will be able to get vaccinated this week, if they still wish. The district said it anticipates being able to offer more vaccine opportunities in the future as more staff request a vaccine through the survey.
Staff who completed the survey should have received an email from Nicki Seeley, director of special services, with a signup sheet for the time and date they wish to be vaccinated.
Vaccinations will be offered from 1:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the administrative center.
The district said each staff member should plan about 30 to 45 minutes for the vaccination process and for a minimum 15-minute monitoring period.
Staff will have to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine after a minimum of 21 days after the first dose. The district plans to host second dose clinics for staff from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16, starting at 1 p.m. Monday, March 22, and starting at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23.
Staff who have any questions about the vaccination process can e-mail Nicki Seeley at nseeley@usd260.com.
Sedgwick County has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 24,623 people and the second dose to 10,866 people, according to a weekly vaccine update released on Friday.
Based on a new directive from Gov. Laura Kelly, the county plans to prioritize teachers and school staff as earmarked vaccines become available in order to help reopen all K-12 schools in Sedgwick County and across the state.
The county is currently operating in phase 2 of the vaccine schedule, which includes vaccinations for people aged 65 and older and high-contact, “critical” workers.