Derby Public Schools has reported only 16 new cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of March.
That number pales in comparison to the 35 new cases reported in February and the 111 reported in January. Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 428 total cases: 245 among students and 183 among staff.
The district reported only one new case from March 29 to April 2 in its last weekly dashboard update in March, which was posted Friday, April 2. The district reported zero cases the week prior and only two cases each week in the first two weeks of March.
Cases went slightly upward in the first full week of April, with 11 new student cases reported from April 5 to April 9.