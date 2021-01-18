Derby Public Schools released its weekly COVID-19 dashboard update on Friday, adding 32 new confirmed cases.
The dashboard keeps track of reported COVID-19 cases among students and staff in the district each week. Friday’s update listed 24 new student cases – a new high – and eight new staff cases from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15. The previous record for new student cases in a week was 21.
Of the new confirmed student cases, there are seven at the elementary-school level, six at the middle-school level and 11 at the high-school level.
Among staff, four cases are in elementary schools, one in the middle schools, one in the high school, and two at the non-attendance center.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 340 confirmed cases of the coronavirus – 196 among students and 144 among staff. In total, about 12% of the district’s 1,195 staff have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, as well as about 2.8% of the district’s 6,832 students.
Click here to view the district's weekly COVID-19 dashboard.