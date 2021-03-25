Derby Public Schools has announced its 2022 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees.
Cindy Wichman, fifth grade teacher at El Paso Elementary School, and Anita Curtis, math teacher at Derby High School, are the two nominees.
The Kansas Teacher of the Year Award recognizes representatives of “excellent” teaching in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state – one from each level. Its mission is to build and utilize a network of exemplary teachers who are leaders in the improvement of schools, student performance and the teaching profession.
“We are excited and proud to honor these two amazing educators who are committed to serving as leaders in efforts to improve student performance and the teaching profession in Kansas,” said Becky Moeder, assistant superintendent of human resources. “Each of them exemplifies the professionalism, grace, compassion and commitment our students need.”
The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) will celebrate the 2022 nominees for Kansas Teacher of the Year at a virtual event from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 27 via KSDE’s YouTube page. All who wish to view the celebration may do so, and the district is encouraging people in the district to cheer on the two Derby nominees.
Each school district may nominate one elementary classroom teacher and one secondary classroom teacher for Kansas Teacher of the Year. Candidate qualifications include that the nominee has the respect and admiration of students, parents and colleagues. Additionally, the nominee:
• Is an expert in their field who guides students of all backgrounds and abilities to achieve excellence
• Collaborates with colleagues, students and families to create a school culture of respect and success
• Deliberately connects the classroom and key stakeholders to foster a strong community at large
• Demonstrates leadership and innovation in and outside of the classroom walls that embodies lifelong learning
• Expresses their self in an engaging and articulate way
• Must be committed to serving as a leader in efforts to improve schools, student performance and the teaching profession in Kansas