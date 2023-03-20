To close out the month of March, the Derby Public Library will host a program on severe weather safety. The program will be presented from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 28 in the Community Room at the library.
Sponsored by the Derby Police Department and Derby Fire and Rescue, Sedgwick County Emergency Management will present the program, which was developed by the National Weather Service to help educate citizens about severe weather and ways to stay safe. The class is free of charge to Sedgwick County residents.