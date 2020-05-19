Drum Safari will kick off the Derby Public Library’s virtual summer reading performance series at 10 a.m. on May 27.
The group’s 2020 show will take viewers on a tour through a magical realm, where they’ll meet amazing creatures from myths and legends, like unicorns, and dance with dragons. Viewers can also gather their own rhythm instruments – anything that can tap a rhythm will work – and everyone can play together, even while apart.
Registered summer reading participants will also be eligible to win one of 10 CDs Drum Safari will be giving away (which will be announced during the program). Registration for summer reading opens at 9 a.m. May 26, which can be done through the Beanstack app or website.
All 2020 summer performances are family friendly and will be streamed on the library’s Facebook page.