Having worked at Derby Public Library for 20 years – in a variety of roles – Technology Coordinator Justin Ball has seen a lot. This year has thrown a lot more at him (and other DPL staff), given the current pandemic, but his prior experiences keep him pushing forward.
After graduating from Derby High School, Ball enlisted in the Kansas Air National Guard and was slated to ship off to basic training in December. At the encouragement of his father, he sought out a job in the interim and ended up taking a page position at the Derby Public Library in August 1998.
Ball then continued work with the library after training and technical school while in the National Guard. Outside of a nine-month absence when he lived in South Carolina and Virginia (and deployments to Saudi Arabia as part of the National Guard), he is now going on two decades of service with the DPL – which has spanned a variety of roles.
Having a love for
reading from a young
age (even bringing books with him when spending the night at a friend’s house), Ball still needed that push from his father to pursue that career opportunity. During his time away from the library is, admittedly, when Ball said he realized he was in it for the long haul.
“I was still on the fence about where I was going with my career for many years while working at the library, but when I left and moved to the East Coast I started to realize how much I missed the work at the library and the people I worked with,” Ball said. “When I came back I was hired as the Assistant to the Technology Coordinator and I just realized this was where I wanted to be.”
Stocking shelves as a page for a few years, Ball eventually transitioned to a role in circulation. Between stints in South Carolina and Virginia, he spent three months as an assistant to the Office Manager. He then moved back to Kansas permanently in 2009 and took the newly created Assistant to the Technology Coordinator position before taking on the head role himself in 2010.
As Technology Coordinator, Ball manages the library’s computer systems, servers and network, making sure they work for staff and patrons alike – meanwhile exploring new technologies that may be useful for the library.
Working for the library as long as he has, Ball has been part of the transition from the old building (now the Derby Welcome Center) to the new building nearby, noting he has enjoyed the shift of the DPL becoming a “community living room.”
“Moving into the new library building allowed us to go forward from being just a place to check out books to an environment where people can have easy access to the opportunities the Internet can provide, where people can get together and hang out, read, study, learn new things, search for jobs and get the help they need from library staff,” Ball said.
Though Ball said he does miss the intimate, “cozy” nature of the old building at times, the new library means more staff, space, materials and computers – helping offer bigger and better programs to children and adults alike.
Having more space and more technology has opened the library up to more members, Ball said – with the latter being crucial this year. Given the DPL had to close its physical space for a time during the pandemic, Ball noted online resources have been at a premium this year and he sees that continuing into the future.
“We’ve been steadily increasing our online presence since we’ve moved into the building but when we closed shop back in March everyone had to just dive into things – moving programs online through video, podcasts, making all of our digital material more easily accessible and investing more in digital music, movies and TV shows that are accessible through our Hoopla app,” Ball said.
“Moving online gives us a lot more opportunity to connect with people that we couldn’t connect with before. We are gaining a lot of local residents as patrons who exclusively use our digital materials and don’t come to the library in person,” Ball added. “People who perhaps don’t have a vehicle or other reasons for not being able to get out and about can visit us online and get so much more than we’ve been able to offer before.”
Longtime patrons of the library still seek out Ball during visits, rekindling that customer connection the old smaller facility helped foster. He is grateful to have worked at the library for as long as he has, with a lot of great people, and hopes to continue providing great service to the community as long as he can.