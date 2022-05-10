For those interested in exploring their family history, the Derby Public Library will be hosting a Basics of Genealogy Class at 2 p.m. May 22 in the Community Room.
Local historian Kristy Norman will lead the course, a beginner’s guide to genealogy, which will teach participants where to start, tools that are available and tips for gathering the most concise and impactful information that tells their family’s story.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is required and can be done online at derbypubliclibrary.evanced.info.