For seven years now, the Derby Public Library has offered the Moviecraft program to local teens over the summer months – letting them unleash their inner Spielberg by creating their own short films.
“It’s a filmmaking workshop course, and really the goal is to create a project within a condensed amount of time. Typically, our program will last seven to eight weeks,” said Derby Public Library Youth Services Senior Assistant Alyssa LaRue. “We start from the ground up with an idea. We come up with everything from what kind of film we’re going to create, talking about the basics of a short film, and then we go into actual production. The participants, whether teens or tweens, will have different roles and responsibilities – similar to an actual Hollywood film crew. We’ll have a camera tech, actor, director and then we’ll divvy up the work.”
While there have been a couple tween versions of Moviecraft, the teen version (for those in sixth through 12th grade) is typically held over the summer, with participants forming a team that shares in the creative process. The team meets once a week for two hours – meaning the full projects are completed in less than a day when all is said and done.
Normally, upwards of 30 teens sign up for the Moviecraft program. Changes due to COVID-19 limited that this summer, but nine dedicated individuals remained committed – many having taken part in Moviecraft previously.
“It was very fun to have the experience and work with the team. I’ve always been drawn to animation, short films, acting, drama club, theatre, all those things, so just to have some of that and spend half my summer putting work into something so fun and creative, I felt kind of drawn to it,” said Tyler Atherton.
Atherton completed his fourth summer of Moviecraft recently, wanting to challenge himself by doing hand-drawn animation (having an appreciation for the Disney style) – something he was able to execute in his film, “Traveling Tales.”
Highlighting mythical themes this year, other Moviecraft projects included “Friendship Bites” and “Crystal Clear.” Utilitarianism was another underlying theme this year, as limited numbers forced participants to play numerous characters or take on a variety of other roles throughout production. Typically, makeup and wardrobe are separate team roles, but each participant had to pick up the slack this year and take care of that themselves.
While some participants focus on acting in front of the camera, like fellow four-year veteran Ava Post (who also directed one of this year’s films) and two-time participant Makenzy Carter, Atherton has been involved in set design, graphic design, directing and more. Logan Weinman, in his second year of Moviecraft, noted he prefers background roles – with LaRue noting the program facilitates all interests.
“That’s what’s nice about this program, and the way that we structured it is we have opportunities for actors and people who want to really get in front of the camera, but then we also have opportunities for techies,” LaRue said. “If you’re into camera tech, software, animation or even green screen when we have the opportunity to use it, we get to kind of feed both of those interests.”
LaRue noted the biggest change this year came at the start of Moviecraft – with the program being orchestrated almost entirely over email for the first month and a half. It was almost like an online course for school in a way, as LaRue noted she would give participants assignments (to read, to watch, etc.) to help build the concepts.
Once those concepts were formed, Moviecraft participants came together on production day to film. Under normal circumstances, LaRue noted she then gives participants direction to help with editing, but she handled most of that this year due to time constraints. Still, that ownership over the final product, the feeling that “my team did this” is something both Post and Carter enjoy about the process.
“Being able to work on something and see it all come together is really cool,” Carter said.
“Taking an idea and making it come to life is the most magical thing ever,” Atherton said.
Moviecraft is a tradition of sorts, according to Atherton, with the veterans letting new friends in on the fun each year. In fact, Wienman noted meeting others with similar interests is one of his favorite parts of Moviecraft.
Ideally, LaRue said the fun will return to its standard format next summer, but she will be ready if that is not the case.
“Hopefully next summer it will look more normal, but if it doesn’t and we have to do it again in this way we’ll still offer it in some respect because we have to keep doing it,” LaRue said.
Premieres of the Moviecraft short films were held digitally this year, with three of four currently available on the Derby Public Library’s YouTube page.