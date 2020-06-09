True to form, when given the opportunity to do research, Derby Public Library staff member Rachel Enix was quick to offer her services.
Enix has been with the DPL for four years, currently working as a librarian and helping patrons with a number of services (checking out materials, passports, printing, etc.). She has also utilized her skills for more time-consuming endeavors – like creating a disaster plan for the library or her current project of revamping the library’s emergency manual.
Most of her more intensive projects have been internal, but her skills were turned towards helping the community once the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
While working from home with the DPL shutdown in response to COVID-19, Enix would receive projects to work on throughout the day from Public Support Services Coordinator Kristy Norman.
One project that Enix quickly jumped on was creating daily COVID-19 reports with updated information. Initially, reports were requested to be given to Derby Fire Chief John Turner, but the project quickly grew in scope.
“Next thing I know, it’s not just the fire department, but it’s the police department and administration over at city hall,” Enix said. “It turned from three people to like 18 people.”
Reports Enix generated included information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Sedgwick County government, governor’s office and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, looking at updated response plans as well as statistics.
Turner said he turned to the library early on during the city’s response to COVID-19 amidst the first wave of shutdowns, seeking assistance in getting updates from other governmental entities in order to give his department better situational awareness for best practices in terms of both patient and firefighter safety.
“It helped us with any updates and guidance from any of the governmental agencies; that was changing fairly frequently,” Turner said.
Depending on what was posted daily, Enix said she would spend between 30 minutes to two hours putting those reports together.
Enix admitted there were some initial nerves in taking on those responsibilities, but she quickly bought into those efforts to help out a number of community institutions.
“Then, it’s like a switch flipped on in my brain like, ‘Rachel, you went to school for this; you can totally do this.’ I felt more essential that I was doing something. Not that I don’t feel essential to the patrons here at Derby Public Library, but this is our emergency personnel. They’re informing their departments and then their departments might be informing their family members or friends, so anything that I could provide it felt like an honor and it felt like a privilege to do so,” Enix said. “I like to research. Also, I feel it’s my job as a librarian to produce information to the community to keep the community informed, so I guess I was doing my part.”
“Rachel was instrumental in keeping us ahead in our planning process. Because of her work, we were able to quickly not only get into the government agencies and what she was breaking down for us, but we were able to expand our research and our contacts for the departments. It provided us some more time for the planning and kept us ahead in our response,” Turner said. “Our response was very proactive at this time. We were never out of protective clothing, never had an exposure or had to quarantine anybody; a lot of that was due to Rachel’s work and the team’s work.”
As of June 1, Enix has returned to her regular work with the DPL. Following her first experience assisting local emergency departments, though, she said she would be happy to contribute for the city if her assistance was ever needed again in the future.