Back in 2010, when former Derby Deputy Police Chief Doug Chambers retired from the department, he admitted he was ready for something new.
Getting a chance to work in the private sector and on his own projects was a “nice break,” but when an opportunity again presented itself to serve the city he now calls home he couldn’t resist. He has now served as court administrator with the Derby Municipal court for the past eight years.
“When I kind of ran out of projects, this opportunity came up. I always enjoyed working for the city. I had worked with the municipal court enough that I felt like the learning curve would be reasonable for an old man,” Chambers said with a chuckle, “so I applied for it and got hired.”
Now, between his work with the police department and the municipal court, Chambers has served as part of the justice system in Derby for 35 years – recently being recognized for his service by the Derby City Council.
As court administrator, Chambers manages the clerk’s office – including two court clerks and probation services. That also means meeting statutory requirements and making sure the money from fines – for violations of city ordinances like traffic and property codes – is sent to the state authorities.
It is the element of helping people navigate through some unfamiliar, sometimes tough, situations that Chambers admitted has driven him to continue in his roles working for the city.
“For me, I guess it just gives me more of a sense of contributing. I’m not just some place making a buck. I’m actually, hopefully, doing some things that matter. It’s rewarding,” Chambers said. “We’re here to help people get through something that they don’t normally experience, so we try to do it as pleasantly and efficiently as we can and help people at least get comfortable with the process that they’re going to go through.”
The Iowa native started work with the city as a reserve dispatcher while still serving in the Air Force before committing full-time and eventually working up to the role of deputy police chief with the Derby PD.
On top of getting his recent 35-year service award from the city, he was named the city’s employee of the year in 2008 – when he temporarily served as interim police chief.
Chambers noted his time working in the private sector gave him a greater appreciation for his role in civic service. Through his work with the Derby PD, he came to be prepared for something new every day. In either of his roles with the city, though, he admitted he is glad to be able to do his part.
“You find something you’re comfortable with, you’ve done it enough years that you feel like you’re at least competent in it, it makes coming to work every day easy,” Chambers said. “I just am grateful to be able to come in every day and try to do the best job we can, and we’ll see what happens tomorrow.”