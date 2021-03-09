Going to a drive-thru format in 2021, the Derby Chamber of Commerce (with the help of the American Legion Family Post 408) served up its fair share of short stacks at the annual pancake feed on March 7. More notably, though, the community food drive attached to the event was a tremendous success this year.
“I think we served more meals a couple of years ago in person, but we’ve never raised this much money or this many canned goods,” said Mark Staats, chamber president and CEO. “I do think that people recognize that there is more of a need out there. I think those that have the means or those that are blessed are passing it on.”
A total of 172 meals were served, according to the chamber, with a number of positive comments heard about the new format – with individuals able to pick up meals and take them home. Even with that change, though, the chamber was able to collect more food on site than it has since the event was started in 2014.
Overall, between the chamber, Derby Public Schools and Derby Noon Lions Club, 12,597 items were collected for the food drive while a total of $778 was raised in monetary donations.
While donations were taken by the chamber on March 7, both USD 260 and the Lions Club hosted week-long efforts leading up to the event to collect canned food items.
The Lions Club picked up 1,132 items, while Derby Public Schools went above and beyond – contributing 10,616 items to the community food drive benefitting the Derby Community Family Services food pantry.
“Our community came together. The school district really came through getting kids involved,” Staats said. “I think it’s great to teach our young people that it feels good to give back and we all need to give back.”
Efforts among the schools helping boost donations included students at Stonecreek Elementary having a little fun by using pancake boxes to make a domino course (before they were given to the cause). Additionally, one Park Hill Elementary student created a fundraising video – collecting $490 from family and friends in order to purchase canned goods for the food drive.
Between all the community organizations that have become a part of it, Staats noted it was a banner year for the pancake feed/food drive.
When the endeavor was initially started, Staats said it was scheduled in March as a way to help replenish the shelves of the Derby food pantry – which typically get to a low point after Christmas. With the goal to bring awareness to the food pantry, Staats saw this year’s food drive participation as a positive sign and trend he wants to build on moving forward with the annual event.
“It’s a tradition we continue because it is needed in our community and it is a tradition I think people are getting used to,” Staats said. “My hope is it continues to grow.”