In the spirit of helping others find items at no cost, Derby residents RaShae Brown and Sarah Coen – who met through the Buy Nothing Derby Facebook group – are organizing efforts to help out local high school students.
Knowing the cost of attending prom and buying the right formal wear can often be daunting for families, Brown and Coen decided to hold a clothing drive and pre-prom event for students needing prom attire. The pair are seeking donations of formal wear for both men and women, including shoes and jewelry.