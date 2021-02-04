The Derby Community Foundation and parents of seniors graduating in 2021 are accepting donations for the Senior Celebration 2021.
The celebration has been held as an annual event each spring for 36 years to support graduates in the community. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the senior celebration committee is aiming to provide cash or gift cards to each graduating senior instead of an event.
Senior Celebration 2021 is partnering with the DCF, a nonprofit, which allows individuals and business to make tax-deductible contributions. Receipts will be available for businesses who donate and for any monetary donation over $250.
Gift cards or cash can be sent to Senior Celebration 2021, c/o Dara Liston, 1308 S. Arbor Meadows St., Derby, KS 67037. The deadline to donate is April 30, 2021.
Any questions can be directed to Dara Liston at 316-619-6892 or mliston5@yahoo.com.