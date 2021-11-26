Drop-off boxes are now out for donations to help Derby Operation Holiday in 2021, helping provide for individuals and families in need during the Christmas season.
Items requested include toys for children ages 1-16 (bikes, dolls, sports balls, etc.), new and unopened non-perishable food (rice, pasta, beans, etc.), and household items like hats, gloves and socks.
Operation Holiday benefits families within the USD 260 boundaries and donations are being accepted through Dec. 9. For a full list of drop-off sites, visit the Derby Operation Holiday Facebook page (facebook.com/derbyoperationholiday).