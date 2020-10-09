The Derby Historical Museum is moving forward with its annual Christmas Tree Gala and Bake Sale fundraiser, which will be held the first weekend of December at the Hubbard Arts Center.
Currently, the museum is seeking donations of trees to decorate – which are then raffled off as part of the fundraiser. This year, gift baskets will also be raffled off as part of the museum’s annual fundraiser.
Organizations are still being sought to donate decorated trees as well. To donate either type of tree for the fundraiser, contact Derby Historical Museum board member Susan Swaney at 316-258-0577 or email susan.swaney47@gmail.com.
Look for more information on the Christmas Tree Gala in future editions of the Derby Informer.