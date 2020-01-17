A $2,500 donation was recently presented to the Derby Giving Circle, a charitable organization focused on funding projects that help children. The funds will go to support a monthly book program for Derby-area second graders. The donation was given from the Decarsky Foundation through the Derby Community Foundation. The check was presented in Erin Parham’s second grade classroom at Tanglewood Elementary in Derby. Pictured above with the check on the left is Vicki Decarsky, Decarsky Foundation Fund administrator with Reba Smith, DCF Board Chair and Tanglewood Elementary second graders.
$2,500 donation will help put books in hands of Derby kids
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
