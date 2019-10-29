Don Hattan Donation_color.jpg
JEFF COTT/INFORMER

Don Hattan Derby presented a check for $2000 to Derby High School Friday night at halftime of the Derby-Maize football game. Don Hattan Derby has donated more than $20,000 to various school organizations since opening in 2017. Pictured above with the check is DHS Principal Tim Hamblin, Don Hattan Derby service department manager Donny Sechrist and Don Hattan Derby employee Boyd Beeley.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags