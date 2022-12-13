Chicken Mummies 1

Brian Ball (left) helps students prepare for an immersive lesson on Egyptian culture – by mummifying chickens.

 COURTESY

Derby North Middle School social studies teacher Brian Ball often likes to put his sixth-grade students in the “shoes of the people from the era they are studying” with creative projects that include mummifying chickens. 

Ball began his teaching career in 2011 at the Derby Sixth Grade Center after graduating with a master’s degree from Emporia State University. 

Chicken Mummies 2

The mummification lesson, like many in Ball’s classroom, is meant to engage his students in learning the stories and better understanding the cultures they are studying.
1
0
0
0
0