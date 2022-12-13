Derby North Middle School social studies teacher Brian Ball often likes to put his sixth-grade students in the “shoes of the people from the era they are studying” with creative projects that include mummifying chickens.
Ball began his teaching career in 2011 at the Derby Sixth Grade Center after graduating with a master’s degree from Emporia State University.
“During the Egypt unit at the Sixth Grade Center we used to mummify apples for the little mini-lessons,” he recalled. “That was nice, but I thought it would be interesting to see what would happen with real tissue.”
After moving to DNMS, Ball flirted with the idea of using dead animals from an exotic pet store, but after consultation with the principal they settled on purchasing frozen chickens with hearts, livers and gizzards.
Each class names its chicken – among them King Cluck, Queen Chickenpatra and King Nuggets. Ball has one scientific “constant” chicken each year that is unpreserved for comparison at the end of the year.
“That one stays outside because by springtime it’s pretty gross,” he said.
“We use salt and baking soda that the Egyptians would call natron – a naturally recurring substance they have,” Ball explained. “We wash down the chickens, clean out the natron every one or two weeks, and see how much weight it’s lost.”
At the end of the preservation – about 40 to 50 days – they clean out the natron, hold a [gauze] wrapping ceremony, and the “mummy chickens” are set aside for the remainder of the year.
“We go through the entire process – why [Egyptians] tried to preserve their bodies for the afterlife, their religious beliefs, why they built the pyramids, and ceremonies regarding the mummies,” Ball said.
At the end of the year, Ball takes the mummified chickens out and unwraps them one more time for the students to see.
“I ask them, ‘Is it rotting? Does it smell like it is decaying?’ They say ‘no,’ we say goodbye to their chicken, they write letters to it, and we bury it.”
In October, Ball’s classes test their survival skills after completing the Stone Age unit.
“They sometimes think tasks like making a hammer from stones and sticks is super easy, then they try and realize how frustrating making a tool that’s been around for 80,000 years is,” he said. “I usually have them practice fire making and hand fishing but this year the pond was low and there was a fire warning, so we did tool making and built shelters.”
The year-end unit on Greece and Rome culminates with students learning the phalanx battle tactics of the Greek Battle of Thermopylae with cardboard shields they made, formulating battle plans, then playing capture the flag-style dodgeball on the tennis courts.
“I try to tell history like a story, generate interesting ideas about historical concepts, show them the beginnings of that story, the roots and origins, helping them understand the chain of events and cause and effects of things.”
Ball grew up in Mulvane, so he was delighted when he was hired to teach in Derby where he now lives with his wife and two children.
“I always dreamed of myself as a high school teacher – that was the plan,” Ball candidly recalled, adding that he didn’t think he liked sixth graders based on his experiences substitute teaching while at Emporia.
“I’m a joker, a big goofball. When I got to know them as their teacher, I realized they were so much fun,” he laughed. “They are on the cusp of being adults so you can have somewhat serious conversations with them, but they are still goofy enough that my jokes still hit with them. They still have childlike joy about life that’s fun to see. I enjoy watching them grow up and become interested in learning.”