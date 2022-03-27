The plan to nurse a newly born calf didn't work out the way a group of Derby North Middle School students wanted it to, but then again, sometimes life doesn't either.
On March 21, the calf – just a few hours old – was delivered to members of the school's Ranch and Rodeo Club during its afternoon meeting.
Wet and abandoned by its mother during an earlier rain storm, the members got busy drying and cleaning it. They attempted to feed it.
They provided a name, Stormy, due of course to the animal's birth conditions.
"It was just laying on the towel, but we took care of it," said Cathy McBride, the club's sponsor.
Since it would not take in liquid on its own, the members had to "drench it," or the process of administering liquid by force with a tube from a bottle down the mouth. It's a quick and easy way to get liquids into an animal.
McBride's husband, Bob, had brought the calf from the couple's Cowley County ranch to DNMS.
Afterwards, he took it to the home of a Douglass High School student who worked with it, but conditions weren't favorable and it died two days later.
The animal had a number of strikes against it, including feet that were not fully developed.
"It had some defects," McBride said, who added that it was likely pre-mature.
It's not unusual for a mother to abandon an offspring whom she feels is deformed, she said.
Despite the negative outcome, the time with the calf was well spent, she said.
"It was a good learning experience for the kids," she said.
The positive news is that most calves do survive, she said, and that's a favorable trend for those in the cattle business, because having such animals is a business, not to have and raise as pets.
Animal education like working with a struggling calf is just one aspect of the club, now three years old.
McBride has 16 students in it, although actual attendance varies depending on what other activities they are undertaking.
It has two hour-long meetings on the first and third Mondays and a monthly field trip.
The club has visited local farms, ranches and veterinarians, and McBride is hoping to get a trip to Kansas State University soon.
McBride credits her husband for making the group tick.
“He’s really the brains behind the operation," she said. "It's really his baby."
After a student asked McBride about starting a rodeo club, she said no at first, but when her husband heard about it, he said they needed to get the group going.
While Derby itself is not a farm community, the group allows students the chance to connect with others with a common interest and undertake activities they might not otherwise be exposed to, like trying to nurse a struggling calf.
McBride said the students knew there was a possibility Stormy wouldn't pull through.
"We always hope it turns out well, but that’s not always the case.”