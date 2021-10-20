For the third year in a row, Derby North Middle School students and staff are participating in the “Extra Life” fundraiser, a game-centric fundraiser for charity.
Extra Life is a national fundraiser, in which students pledge to play different games in a marathon for 24 hours, raising awareness and funds for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. The local hospital is Via Christi Ascension.
The fundraiser is sponsored by DNMS teacher Brian Ball, who teaches sixth grade social studies. Ball plays video games himself and participated in the fundraiser four years ago before deciding to introduce it to DNMS.
“I introduced [the kids] to this to show them that not all fundraising and community service has to be something that you’re going to not enjoy,” he said. “I’m trying to show them that you can use something you love to help others.”
Students brought in about $1,700 last year by playing games, broadcasting and spreading the word about the fundraiser, and having fun with friends and family. DNMS is hoping to nearly double its earnings this year, with a goal of $3,000. Money will benefit the children’s wing at Via Christi.
“I feel happy that this money is going to somebody who can’t do a lot for themselves,” Ball said.
A new addition to the fundraiser this year allows students to donate to the charity in order to challenge Ball to a game of chess. The matches are played and broadcasted during lunch in the front of the cafeteria.
Ball said the event is accessible and fits well with fundraising amid a pandemic. Almost anything can be considered a fundraising game, he said, including board games and playing instruments.
“All of it is done online, and they can play the games at home,” he said. “Since so many of those kids stream their gameplay online, that’s all they have to do is share their fundraiser out and play games.”
The main marathon day is Nov. 6, but the fundraising can be done now all the way through Dec. 30.
Anyone can participate in the fundraiser. Schools and teachers can start teams, kids can join up, and families are welcome to pitch in. Ball said businesses in the area typically get involved, too.
The DNMS page for the Extra Life fundraiser can be found at www.extralife.org/team/dnms.