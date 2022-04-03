Ahead of the Easter holiday, Derby North Middle School’s student council is offering to egg yards. Prior to Easter morning, students will fill the lawns of paying customers with candy-filled eggs for a holiday-themed hunt.
Cost is $20 for 25 eggs, $35 for 50 and $50 for 75. To place an order, email Kara Lazarus at klazarus@usd260.com. All orders must be paid in full with cash or check (sent to DNMS) by April 8.
Spots are limited on a first come, first served basis and the service is open to all families within the USD 260 boundaries.