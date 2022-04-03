Easter Eggs
COURTESY

Ahead of the Easter holiday, Derby North Middle School’s student council is offering to egg yards. Prior to Easter morning, students will fill the lawns of paying customers with candy-filled eggs for a holiday-themed hunt.

Cost is $20 for 25 eggs, $35 for 50 and $50 for 75. To place an order, email Kara Lazarus at klazarus@usd260.com. All orders must be paid in full with cash or check (sent to DNMS) by April 8.

Spots are limited on a first come, first served basis and the service is open to all families within the USD 260 boundaries.

