At the Jan. 10 Board of Education meeting, Derby North Middle School staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools. Among those staff members highlighted were (10 years) Brian Ball and Tim Porter; (15 years) Pamela White, Nicole Whiteside and Kellie Wiseman; (20 years) Sheryl Jones and Michelle Palmer; and (25 years) Lisa Pinkerton. Pictured at the BOE meeting are (left to right) Wiseman, DNMS Principal Jeff Smith, Porter and Ball.
DNMS staff recognized for service
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
