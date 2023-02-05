Crystal Growing

Members of the DNMS Science Club are shown working on growing crystals, with club members recently recognized with two awards from the 2022 United States Crystal Growing Competition.

 COURTESY/KIM NORDEN

Work in the fall semester recently paid off for members of the Derby North Middle School Science Club, as the group was recently announced as the first place overall winner (K-8 division) in the 2022 United States Crystal Growing Competition.

Kim Norden, DNMS seventh grade science teacher, noted this was the first year the school participated in the contest. In additional to taking first overall, the DNMS Science Club also took first in quality in the competition for its division.

