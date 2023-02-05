Work in the fall semester recently paid off for members of the Derby North Middle School Science Club, as the group was recently announced as the first place overall winner (K-8 division) in the 2022 United States Crystal Growing Competition.
Kim Norden, DNMS seventh grade science teacher, noted this was the first year the school participated in the contest. In additional to taking first overall, the DNMS Science Club also took first in quality in the competition for its division.
“This is the first year my para, Mrs. [Pamela] White, and I have run this particular Science Club, so we thought it would be an exciting way to get students thinking about science concepts (Chemistry in particular), and to potentially get us on the map,” Norden said.
Over the course of the growing season (Oct. 17 to Nov. 21) Norden said an average of six to 10 Science Club students helped with the growing contest.
Norden noted there is an extensive list of rules – including certain dimensions to be met – as part of the contest. During the season, Science Club members had to heat and reheat a saturated solution several times in order to grow contest-worthy seed crystals. In fact, Norden said the first batch didn’t work, so the club had to go “back to the drawing board.”
As crystals started to grow, they were then attached to fishing line and suspend in more saturated solution, with students helping throughout the process.
DNMS Science Club members won two of the 10 overall categories included in the crystal growing competition, which included competitors from across the U.S.
"We are definitely proud of the DNMS Science Club efforts in crystal growing,” Norden said. “We were so excited to win, and we look forward to the opportunity to grow even more crystals next year.”