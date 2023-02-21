The outdoor classroom at Derby North Middle School is one of the best-kept secrets in the school district. Now, it will be getting more accessible for every student by purchasing two all-terrain wheelchairs. The pair of wheelchairs were purchased through a Community Enrichment Grant from the Derby Community Foundation.
The 60 acres of land behind the middle school has been turned into a new extension of the classroom that teachers have just started to gain access to for its students.
Derby North principal Jeff Smith has been working on developing and enhancing the outdoor classroom since the school opened nearly eight years ago. The area features several different tools teachers can use, like an activity trail, garden, gaga ball pit, outdoor whiteboards and even wireless internet.
All additions to the outdoor classroom have been made in innovative ways. Smith has gotten grants to aid in the cost as well as repurposing the rock that had to be removed when the turf at Panther Stadium was replaced and allowing scouts to do their Eagle Scout projects to benefit the outdoor classroom.
As the new area began to take shape, that was an overwhelming weakness—how to provide access for all students to the outdoor classroom.
“We didn’t have a good way to get kids that use wheelchairs to the outdoor classroom,” Smith said. “We could do it, but it was very tough, and we saw it as a weakness.”
Enter the all-terrain wheelchairs. Smith saw that National Parks rent out heavy-duty all-terrain wheelchairs for individuals to enjoy the landmarks of the country. The inspiration stuck, and Smith was able to find all-terrain wheelchairs that would be able to tackle the issue.
Smith found a pair of all-terrain wheelchairs for around $1,000 with wide wheels that can ride through sand and easily maneuver the rock on the activity trial at the school. There is also a kit available where Smith could convert a regular wheelchair for about $500, although the chair's base might not be as wide.
“I think it is our duty to make the outdoor classroom accessible for all students,” Smith said. “It was a real weakness in what we are doing, and so I was thrilled to be able to find a solution to it. Every kid deserves an opportunity, and this gives everyone a chance to go out and experience the outdoor classroom.”
The all-terrain wheelchairs will be rolling out this spring but will have a pair of uses for an adaptive PE teacher in the district, who will have the wheelchairs at their disposal to get kids some active time outdoors.
“If our district’s adaptive PE teacher wants to get kids outside, we can use the wheelchairs for that as well,” Smith said. “The wheelchairs will have a lot of uses for us beyond just the outdoor classroom, and we are excited to see what we can do with them.”