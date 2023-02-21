DNMS wheelchairs

Derby North Middle School received a grant from the Derby Community Foundation to purchase 2 all-terrain wheelchairs. Pictured left to right are Becky Moeder, DCF Board Vice Chair & USD 260 Assistant Superintendent; Jeff Smith, Derby North Middle School Principal; and Elizabeth Stanton, DCF Board Chair.

 COURTESY/THERESA HEARN

The outdoor classroom at Derby North Middle School is one of the best-kept secrets in the school district. Now, it will be getting more accessible for every student by purchasing two all-terrain wheelchairs. The pair of wheelchairs were purchased through a Community Enrichment Grant from the Derby Community Foundation.

The 60 acres of land behind the middle school has been turned into a new extension of the classroom that teachers have just started to gain access to for its students.

0
0
0
0
0