Ginger Baerg, current assistant principal at Derby North Middle School, is continuing to tell her family’s story. After penning her first children’s book three years ago, “My Patchwork Family,” Baerg is getting set to release the second in the series next month. The stories are inspired by Baerg’s own family, having fostered six children (adopting two) with her husband, Dustin.
The second book, “Lavender’s Story,” focuses on Baerg’s oldest adopted daughter and her personal journey in foster care and becoming part of the Baerg family.
“She got to choose what parts of her story we told. I hope it helps give a voice to kiddos in foster care as well as open up conversations between families about the topics of foster care and adoption,” Baerg said. “There are many similarities between the books, but while the first one was from the perspective of my oldest biological son and what his experience was like in our family, this one has a completely different perspective.”
Publishing her second book, Baerg said the process was much smoother this time around and she was able to use the same editor, printer and illustrator (Mulvane’s Mikayla Tucker). Since writing her first story, Baerg has also formed her own publishing company – helping with the experience even more.
Covering the perspectives of both her biological son and adopted daughter, Baerg is hopeful the series of books can spark some conversation about nontraditional family experiences.
“I began writing my books because I struggled to find children’s books that discussed foster care and adoption out of foster care,” Baerg said. “I wanted to write something that children both in the families that foster and in foster care themselves could relate to and not feel alone. I wanted them to be seen and their stories heard.”
Following publication of her second book, Baerg noted she is planning a third installment in the series and has stated the pre-writing process, though she is in the early stages at the moment.
“Lavender’s Story” will officially be released on Sept. 8 but is currently available for preorder through amazon.com. Copies will also be available for purchase at Luciano’s in Mulvane or Hen Feathers Quilt Shop (110 N. Rock Rd., Wichita).