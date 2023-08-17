Baerg Book

DNMS Assistant Principal Ginger Baerg is set to release the second book in her My Patchwork Family series, “Lavender’s Story.”

Ginger Baerg, current assistant principal at Derby North Middle School, is continuing to tell her family’s story. After penning her first children’s book three years ago, “My Patchwork Family,” Baerg is getting set to release the second in the series next month. The stories are inspired by Baerg’s own family, having fostered six children (adopting two) with her husband, Dustin.

The second book, “Lavender’s Story,” focuses on Baerg’s oldest adopted daughter and her personal journey in foster care and becoming part of the Baerg family.

