The Derby North Middle School student council is organizing the first annual Food Trucks for the Food Bank fundraiser to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 21 in the main parking lot of DNMS.
Food trucks participating will include Urban Skillet, Funky Monkey Munchies, The Brown Box Bakery and Chandler Dan’s. A portion of all proceeds sold during the event will be donated to the Kansas Food Bank.
Additionally, the student council will be collecting non-perishable food items to add to its donation to the Kansas Food Bank.