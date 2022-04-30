The Derby Rotary Club is set to host the second annual Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show at Derby North Middle School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7. The event was moved from its original date due to inclement weather. Proceeds will benefit the USD 260 Feed a Hungry Child program.
Individuals interested can still register to take part in the car show for $25. Those looking to enter can send their name, phone number and car/vehicle model to derbyksrotaryclub@gmail.com or contact Amy Cline at 316-651-7396.
Awards will include trophies for the top 10 cars and a mayor’s choice prize will be given out as well.