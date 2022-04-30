Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show.jpg
COURTESY

The Derby Rotary Club is set to host the second annual Hot Wheels for Hot Meals car show at Derby North Middle School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7. The event was moved from its original date due to inclement weather. Proceeds will benefit the USD 260 Feed a Hungry Child program.

Individuals interested can still register to take part in the car show for $25. Those looking to enter can send their name, phone number and car/vehicle model to derbyksrotaryclub@gmail.com or contact Amy Cline at 316-651-7396.

Awards will include trophies for the top 10 cars and a mayor’s choice prize will be given out as well.

