Joel Addis, president of the Derby National Education Association, presented awards from the local and state NEA at the Derby school board’s meeting on May 10.
The following awards were given by DNEA:
- DNEA Friends of Education Awards - Chick-fil-A Derby Marketplace (Nate White)
- DNEA Elementary New Teacher of the Year - Gina Crossfield
- DNEA Secondary New Teacher of the Year - Kara Lazarus
Addis also presented the following KNEA South Central Uniserv recognitions:
- Most Dedicated Advocate - Mike Phillips
- Most Dedicated Negotiator - Shelley Addis
- Most Dedicated Member - Rebecca Saldivar
- Outstanding New Local President – Joel Addis