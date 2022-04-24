Applications for the Derby National Education Association (DNEA) scholarship are available in the Derby High School counseling office and being accepted until May 1.
The DNEA scholarship is for students planning a career in education. Two scholarships for $500 each will be handed out. One will be granted to a Derby High School student who is planning to attend post-secondary school in the fall. The other scholarship will be awarded to a previous DHS graduate already enrolled in a post-secondary education program for the 2021-2022 school year.