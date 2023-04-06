Student testing data can be an indication of how well students and the school district are meeting academic goals. But test scores may not paint a complete picture of student progress and ability.
This was the subject of discussion between Kim Brotton, Derby National Education Association (DNEA) president and the Derby school board at the last two board of education meetings.
“If the purpose for learning is to score well on a test, then we have lost the real reason for learning,” said Brotton, who teaches English Language Arts at Derby North Middle School.
Many students may not test well or up to their full potential for a number of reasons. Some simply do not do well on tests, they might be sick or have factors at home impacting their performance, according to Brotton.
Brotton discussed a growing trend for colleges and universities to not use ACT test scores for college entrance, preferring to look at a student’s overall growth and performance.
“They are missing out on those students who have high potentials but don’t test well. They can’t get that score on the ACT,” Brotton said.
Teachers look for whether a student is grasping a concept to judge their progress.
“I think we need a total mindset change because our students aren’t numbers. What we need to measure is the growth,” Brotton said.
Some students may start school with low or no reading skills. After a year of progress, they may still test low but show an improvement of 10-20 points from where they started. Brotton would prefer to see a portfolio kept for each student that measures their mastery of the standards for each subject throughout the year.
Brotton outlined a number of factors that could help shift the focus from standardized testing to tracking individual progress for each student.
Curriculum: “Our students deserve resource programs and curriculum to nurture their curiosity, imagination, spirits and desire to learn,” Brotton said.
Community engagement: Community, family and civic engagement activities can be found at all Derby schools and help everyone be invested in student success.
Funding: Adequate funding, including special education funding, would attract more teachers and staff.
Class size: More staff could result in smaller class sizes – Brotton said the ideal is 12-14 students per teacher and not the 20-22 class size at her school.
The Derby school district has set academic goals in math, science and reading assessment scores by increasing two percent every year for the next three academic years.