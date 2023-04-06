DNEA Proposal

Derby National Education Association President Kim Brotton suggested shifting academic focus away from test scores and toward individual student growth during presentations at two recent school board meetings.

Student testing data can be an indication of how well students and the school district are meeting academic goals. But test scores may not paint a complete picture of student progress and ability.

This was the subject of discussion between Kim Brotton, Derby National Education Association (DNEA) president and the Derby school board at the last two board of education meetings.

