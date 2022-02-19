Derby Middle School’s KAY Club, National Junior Honor Society and Student Council worked together on a Have a Heart Give a Heart candy gram fundraiser recently, with a portion of the money raised to help DMS teacher Wendy Martin’s family. Martin’s granddaughter had a heart transplant in December and has been in the hospital for nearly six months. The DMS organizations combined to raise $800 to help cover the medical expenses for Martin’s granddaughter, presented at an assembly on Feb. 14. Pictured at the check presentation are KAY Club co-sponsor Rochell Knight (left) and Martin.