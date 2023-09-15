Derby Middle School eighth grade student mentors were recognized at the September 11 Board of Education meeting. The Mentor Group meets with sixth graders to help guide them through school, work on self-esteem, answer questions, walk students to class, and be a role model and show support in a variety of ways. Back Row, left to right are Paula Green Assistant Principal, Emilia Mierny, Clint Shipley Principal, Brycen Perry and Hank Ross. Front row are Holland Lentz, Sophia Fritts, Joci Schott and Isaiah Gabriel. Not pictured were Caityn Asmann, Parker Brunecz, Emma Casey, Benjamin Guerrero, Kona Indalecio and Teagan Kellogg.
DMS recognizes student Mentor Group
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
